Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $241,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,220.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,576.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,637.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,633 Shares of UniFirst Corp
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,633 Shares of UniFirst Corp
Assurant, Inc. Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
Assurant, Inc. Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report