Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $241,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,220.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,576.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,637.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

