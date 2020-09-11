Paul John Balson Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paul John Balson lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Paul John Balson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paul John Balson’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,637.21 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,220.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,576.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

