TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.07 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.