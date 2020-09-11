Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,839,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $175.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.30. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $184.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.93.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

