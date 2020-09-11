Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,593 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of Arcosa worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 41,062 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $1,614,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. Arcosa Inc has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.30 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

