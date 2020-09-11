Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 8.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 36.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,772 shares of company stock worth $109,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.