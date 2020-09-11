State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 5,305 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,116,000 after acquiring an additional 374,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Comerica by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,244 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.81. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

