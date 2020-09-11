Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,709 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Lovesac worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

LOVE opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. Lovesac Co has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.98 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lovesac Co will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOVE. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

