G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 311,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,059 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 638,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 46,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $14.10 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

