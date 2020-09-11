Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Holdings Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,221 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cronos Group worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 812,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of CRON opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. Cronos Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

