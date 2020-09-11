Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases New Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 68.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 31.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 74.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,396,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,770 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on TCO. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of -0.14.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The company had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

