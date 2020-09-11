Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,858 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.68% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 67.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 103,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.97. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $636.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

