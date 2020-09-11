Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,011,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,306,000 after purchasing an additional 160,565 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

SHEN opened at $54.00 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

