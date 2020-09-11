Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Holdings Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Mantech International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

