Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after buying an additional 57,894 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,650,000 after buying an additional 104,669 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 200,373 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $10,665,854.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 574,700 shares of company stock worth $30,287,494 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

