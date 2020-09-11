Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 714.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $950,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,548,040. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.25.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $275.49 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.30.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.