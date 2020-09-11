Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $40.25. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 203,905 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 527,274 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 61.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 511,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

