Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.47.

NYSE CPRI opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.90. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.17 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 657.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 493.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

