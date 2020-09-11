Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 31.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 532.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIF opened at $114.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $86.39 and a 12 month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

