Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sidoti raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.