First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,703 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,546,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after purchasing an additional 252,749 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,605,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,474,000 after purchasing an additional 138,107 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.43.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total value of $633,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,165. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $427.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $515.20. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 172.22, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.26.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

