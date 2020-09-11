Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ivanhoe Mines traded as high as C$5.84 and last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 262413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.

IVN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Martie Cloete sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$31,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,686,568.37. Also, Director Peter Meredith sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 965,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,728,500. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $270,255 over the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 25.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,983.33.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

