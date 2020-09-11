Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,069 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 638,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 73.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 706,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 297,970 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $51.16 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

