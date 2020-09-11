Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,134,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,177,000 after acquiring an additional 51,203 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.20.

CBSH opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.98. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

