First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 378 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 45.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,126,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 181.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.77. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $131.71.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.