First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other ACI Worldwide news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. ACI Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.31.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

