ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,187 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

