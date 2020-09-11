Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260,371 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after buying an additional 825,441 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Xylem by 2.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Xylem by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

Several analysts have commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.