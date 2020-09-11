CHI Advisors LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

CHI Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.3% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11,428.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $162,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $306,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.