TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,100 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Monro worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. FMR LLC increased its position in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Monro by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Monro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 667.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Monro by 9.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period.

Monro stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Monro Inc has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $81.56.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

