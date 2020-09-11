Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $15,649,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,702,000 after buying an additional 231,524 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,316,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,661,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Five9 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,094,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,169,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,495,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,565,307.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,585,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,037,953 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $119.33 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $131.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,910.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Five9’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.