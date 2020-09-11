Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,373 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 97,272 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPR opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

