Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,922 shares of company stock worth $13,453,179. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $45.76 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Knight Equity lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.