TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 36,400 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FibroGen worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in FibroGen by 19.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,283 shares of company stock worth $1,570,532. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FGEN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

