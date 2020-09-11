TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.44. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

