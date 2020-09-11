TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 692 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 152,791.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after buying an additional 12,689,329 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $71,600,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ventas by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ventas by 181.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,697,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $5,222,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.39.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.