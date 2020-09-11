TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $96,036.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,561.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,636,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $198.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -154.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

