TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 110.4% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,249,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,648,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.