TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2,307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 49.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $549,182.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,552. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.76. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

