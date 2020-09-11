Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,895 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,884,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,734,000 after buying an additional 1,090,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,545,000 after buying an additional 469,986 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,373,000 after acquiring an additional 475,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,419,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 89,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

