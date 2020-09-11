Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,614 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Perspecta worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Perspecta in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the first quarter worth $158,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 28.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at $223,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,439 shares of company stock worth $553,795.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

