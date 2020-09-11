42,972 Shares in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 14.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Echostar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Echostar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.69. Echostar Co. has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.65 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Echostar’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. BidaskClub raised Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

