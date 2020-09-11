Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 231.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COKE. BidaskClub raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

COKE opened at $271.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a twelve month low of $188.08 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.