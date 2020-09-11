Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $947,000 in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

