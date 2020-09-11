Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 49,417 Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,033.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

In other news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $49,047,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $906,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 77,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,100.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,276,286 shares of company stock worth $199,572,030. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

