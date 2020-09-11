Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 4,949.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,732 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Horace Mann Educators worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,999,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,112,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,647,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,003 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 772,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after buying an additional 85,837 shares in the last quarter.

HMN opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $153,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $446,091.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,592 shares of company stock worth $754,671. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

