Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $49,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $50.74 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

