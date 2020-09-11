Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $940,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,312,314.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,499.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,572.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.