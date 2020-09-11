Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $940,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,312,314.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,499.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,572.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 36,400 Shares of FibroGen Inc
TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 36,400 Shares of FibroGen Inc
TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 692 Shares of Ventas, Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 692 Shares of Ventas, Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc
TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc
TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report