Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $883,000 in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 114,528 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4,305.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,609,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSM stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.