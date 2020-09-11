Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 50,038 Shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,038 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLK. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 36,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 586,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLK opened at $18.17 on Friday. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

